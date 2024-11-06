UConn

UConn to unveil national championship banner during home opener Wednesday

Alabama v Connecticut

College basketball is back and the UConn men’s basketball team is hoping for a three-peat after winning back-to-back national titles.

The journey starts on Wednesday night against another Connecticut team.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Huskies’ home opener is against Sacred Heart at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and UConn will unveil its 2024 National Championship banner during a pregame ceremony.

The game starts at 7 p.m., but UConn Athletics is urging fans to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. to see the banner ceremony.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Doors to Gampel will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 3,500 fans will receive a commemorative National Championship banner rally towel.

This is head coach Dan Hurley’s seventh season with UConn and UConn Athletics said he has set several program records in that time.

The next UConn home game after Wednesday's opener will be the XL Center debut on Saturday, Nov. 9 against New Hampshire.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us