UConn to unveil national championship banner during home opener Wednesday

College basketball is back and the UConn men’s basketball team is hoping for a three-peat after winning back-to-back national titles.

The journey starts on Wednesday night against another Connecticut team.

The Huskies’ home opener is against Sacred Heart at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and UConn will unveil its 2024 National Championship banner during a pregame ceremony.

The game starts at 7 p.m., but UConn Athletics is urging fans to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. to see the banner ceremony.

Doors to Gampel will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first 3,500 fans will receive a commemorative National Championship banner rally towel.

This is head coach Dan Hurley’s seventh season with UConn and UConn Athletics said he has set several program records in that time.

The next UConn home game after Wednesday's opener will be the XL Center debut on Saturday, Nov. 9 against New Hampshire.