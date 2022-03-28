UConn Women to Play for Spot in Final Four Tonight

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is playing for a spot in the Final Four on Monday night.

UConn will play against North Carolina at 7 p.m. in Bridgeport. The winner will advance to the Final Four.

If you're planning on heading to Monday night's game in Bridgeport, you're urged to plan to arrive early and to expect heavy traffic. The parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, UConn played Indiana University. Defense has been UConn's strength in the last few weeks. They often say, "good defense leads to good offense," and that's exactly what happened. The Huskies won 75 to 58.

"The emphasis at halftime was to come out straight out of the gate. Our defense, we have to be aware of what's going on at all times," said UConn senior guard Christyn Williams.

"During that stretch, there was a look about us where we were exceptionally confident. We knew where the ball was going, where the shots were coming from. We're at our best when we're going up and down the floor," said UConn Women's Basketball head coach Geno Auriemma.

The UConn women have played in the Final Four for the last 13 years.