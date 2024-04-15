UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl to attend WNBA draft

The WNBA draft is happening on Monday night in New York and UConn women’s basketball players Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl will both be there.

Edwards, a native of Kingston, Ontario, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication in May and she could become the 19th Canadian all-time to compete in the WNBA, UConn said.

Mühl, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychological sciences in May and she could become the fourth Croatian-born player to compete in the WNBA, according to UConn.

The draft will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York and it starts at 7:30 p.m.

UConn said 16 former Huskies were on WNBA rosters last season and the school has had 45 WNBA college draft selections since the league’s inception in 1997.

Learn more about the WNBA draft here.