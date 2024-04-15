uconn basketball

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl selected in first 2 rounds of WNBA draft

WNBA Draft 2024

UConn women's basketball players Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl have been selected in the first two rounds of the WNBA draft.

UConn women's basketball player Aaliyah Edwards was selected as the No. 6 overall WNBA draft pick. She is now heading to the Washington Mystics.

Edwards, a native of Kingston, Ontario, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication in May and she could become the 19th Canadian all-time to compete in the WNBA, UConn said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

UConn's Nika Mühl was selected second in the second round, or 14th overall. She heads to the Seattle Storm, following in Sue Bird's footsteps.

Mühl, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychological sciences in May and she could become the fourth Croatian-born player to compete in the WNBA, according to UConn.

Local

new haven 34 mins ago

Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

west haven 2 hours ago

Two police officers injured after fight and shooting in West Haven

UConn said 16 former Huskies were on WNBA rosters last season and the school has had 45 WNBA college draft selections since the league’s inception in 1997.

The draft is being held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

The Indiana Fever selected Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall. Learn more about the WNBA draft here.

Stay updated here as each pick is made.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballUConnUConn Huskieswnba
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us