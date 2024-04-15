UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl selected in first 2 rounds of WNBA draft

UConn women's basketball players Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl have been selected in the first two rounds of the WNBA draft.

UConn women's basketball player Aaliyah Edwards was selected as the No. 6 overall WNBA draft pick. She is now heading to the Washington Mystics.

Edwards, a native of Kingston, Ontario, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in communication in May and she could become the 19th Canadian all-time to compete in the WNBA, UConn said.

UConn's Nika Mühl was selected second in the second round, or 14th overall. She heads to the Seattle Storm, following in Sue Bird's footsteps.

Nika Mühl is officially a pro! pic.twitter.com/44g1k84ukL — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 16, 2024

Mühl, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in psychological sciences in May and she could become the fourth Croatian-born player to compete in the WNBA, according to UConn.

UConn said 16 former Huskies were on WNBA rosters last season and the school has had 45 WNBA college draft selections since the league’s inception in 1997.

The draft is being held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

The Indiana Fever selected Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall. Learn more about the WNBA draft here.

