UConn's Adama Sanogo to Enter NBA Draft

Adama Sanogo #21 of the Connecticut Huskies on the court during the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UConn star Adama Sanogo has announced he will enter the NBA Draft.

The junior forward powered the Huskies to their fifth national title in Houston earlier this month.

He was the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament and had 17 points and 10 rebounds against San Diego State in the championship game.

"Thank you to the best fans in the country that have supported me from the first day I got to Storrs," Sanogo said in a post on Instagram Thursday. "Thank you to the incredible support and guidance from Coach Hurley and the staff. They invested the time and energy to making me a better player and person."

He joins teammate Jordan Hawkins in declaring for the NBA Draft.

"I will always cherish my time at UConn and will always be my home away from home," Sanogo said.

