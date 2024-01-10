UConn's Aubrey Griffin out for remainder of the season with torn ACL

The UConn women's baskteball team got news Wednesday they were hoping they wouldn't hear.

Forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the remainder of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, according to UConn.

Griffin suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Huskies' game at Creighton on Jan. 3. She was contesting a layup when she went down and had to be helped off the court.

She will have surgery at UConn Health at a later date, according to the university.

Griffin, a graduate student, does have one more year of eligibility remaining and could come back next season if she chooses.