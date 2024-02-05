UConn's Donovan Clingan on top 10 list for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

UConn’s Donovan Clingan has been named a Top 10 candidate for the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award.

The award, now in its 10th year, recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the names on the list Friday and it included the sophomore from Bristol.

UConn Athletics said that Clingan is the third Husky to earn a spot on a “Naismith Starting Five” Top 10 list, joining teammates Tristen Newton (Bob Cousy Award) and Alex Karaban (Karl Malone Award).

And UConn has won two of the Starting Five awards in program history, with Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier each winning the Cousy Award in 2011 and 2014, according to UConn Athletics.

These are the 2024 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Candidates:

Johni Broome, Auburn

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

PJ Hall, Clemson

Zach Edey, Purdue

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Joel Soriano, St. John's

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Branden Carlson, Utah

Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2023-24 season, according to The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting at hoophallawards.com.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.