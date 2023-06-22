UConn's Jordan Hawkins is drafted 14th overall by New Orleans Pelicans

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans 14th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Hawkins is the 15th Husky to be drafted in the first round since 2000. It's the third straight year that UConn has had at least one player drafted, as Hawkins joins Tyrese Martin in 2022 and James Bouknight in 2021.

Hawkins helped the Huskies win their fifth national championship this year, averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 38.8% from three last season.

Stay tuned here for live updates from Thursday night's 2023 NBA Draft.