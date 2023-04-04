UConn Beats San Diego State to Win 5th National Championship; Rally Today

UConn has defeated San Diego State to win their fifth national championship in the past 25 years and a rally is happening Tuesday afternoon to welcome the champions home.

The UConn Huskies topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

“We have the four national championships coming in, right?” coach Dan Hurley said. “We were striving for No. 5. Now we’ve got our own.”

UConn star Adama Sanogo won Most Outstanding Player honors, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the final.

“I feel like I am on top of the world right now,” he said after the win.

And Sanogo — make that Adama — adds himself to others on a first-name basis up on that campus — along with Huskies legends like Kemba (Walker), Rip (Hamilton) and Emeka (Okafor). He averaged 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds over UConn's six-game cruise through the tournament.

Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.

The Huskies (31-8) became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. They won those six games by an average of an even 20 points, only a fraction less than what North Carolina did in sweeping to the title in 2009.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins was on the Today Show Tuesday morning.

“Oh man, it was a feeling I couldn’t explain,” he said.

“Growing up, you always dream about playing in a championship game, but winning is a whole different thing. It still hasn’t hit me yet,” he told Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “It’s coming to me though.”

Hawkins is not the only member of his family to win a national championship.

His cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown.

UConn fan Bill Murray was one of the few celebrities on hand to watch the Huskies make it five for five in title games in one of the most unexpected Final Fours in history. This one marked the last that Jim Nantz would call after 37 years behind the mic.

He’s had a lot of UConn stories to tell, though this certainly wasn’t the most dramatic.

UConn’s latest coronation makes Hurley the third coach to bring a trophy home to Storrs He joins Jim Calhoun (1999, 2004, 2001) and Kevin Ollie (2014).

The Huskies will return to Connecticut Tuesday.

They are scheduled to land at Bradley International Airport at 3:30 p.m. and the team buses will be escorted back to campus. Then, a Welcome Home rally will great them at the campus in Storrs.

UConn will have a Welcome Home rally Tuesday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the team is expected to arrive around 5 p.m.

Fans and students who want to attend will have to claim a free ticket to the event, according to the university. Get free tickets at UConnHuskies.com.

Governors Place Friendly Wager on Game

Gov. Ned Lamont and California Gov. Gavin Newsom placed a friendly wager on the game and should be receiving a crate of avocados and other produce.