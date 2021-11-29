Paige Bueckers

UConn's Paige Bueckers Becomes First-Ever College Athlete to Sign Deal With Gatorade

Big East Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship
Benjamin Solomon

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a sponsorship deal with Gatorade, becoming the first-ever college athlete to sign with the sports drink brand.

Gatorade and Bueckers made the announcement Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Bueckers, the 2019-2020 Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, inked the name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal thanks to a change in NCAA rules surrounding college athletes.

"It was a blessing to win Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, and now it’s truly surreal to be an official member of the Gatorade Family," Bueckers said in a release. “I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game."

The UConn sophomore guard joins a roster of Gatorade athletes that includes Serena Williams, American track star Sydney McLaughlin, WNBA star Elena Delle Donne, as well as NBA powerhouses Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum, and NFL quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The announcement comes just weeks after Bueckers announced a NIL deal with StockX.

Dog House

UConn 6 hours ago

UConn Football Coach Mora Announces 4 Members of Coaching Staff

UConn Football Nov 27

Tune Throws for 4 TDs, Leads No. 19 Houston Over UConn 45-17

The financial terms of the Gatorade deal were not disclosed.

This article tagged under:

Paige BueckersUConnuconn basketballdog houseGatorade
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us