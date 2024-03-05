UConn's Paige Bueckers is finalist for award honoring top shooting guards

Paige Bueckers is one of five finalists for the 2024 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which honors the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, on Tuesday announced the five finalists for the 2024 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

The award is named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and the first player, regardless of gender, to be chosen for an All-America Team in four consecutive college seasons.

This is the seventh year the award has been given.

2024 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Finalists

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Charisma Osborne, UCLA

Paige Bueckers, UConn

JuJu Watkins, USC

JJ Quinerly, West Virginia

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting, starting Friday at hoophallawards.com.

The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Later this month, the finalists will be presented to West and Meyers Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees.

UConn Athletics said that if Bueckers earns the Drysdale Award, she would be the first-ever player to win two different positional awards.

UConn alum Christyn Williams won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award in 2022.

Bueckers won the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's top point guard.