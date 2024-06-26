UConn's Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan are among top prospects in NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft starts on Wednesday night and some of the national champion UConn Huskies players are hoping to hear their names called.

UConn players Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan are some of the top prospects.

We have to wait until tonight to see what happens, but there are lots of thoughts how the draft will go and NBA.com posted a consensus mock draft on Wednesday morning.

Castle was a touted freshman who helped the Huskies win a second straight NCAA title with his size and defensive potential.

The latest mock draft has Castle being drafted fourth, going to the San Antonio Spurs. In the most common picks, Castle either gets drafted fourth to the Spurs or sixth to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 6-6 guard is a solid playmaker who can get his own shot and is a hard-nosed defender. His size and athleticism could end up making him one of the best players of the draft, particularly if he improves his outside shot. Even at 19, he’s already a proven winner.

The mock draft has Clingan being drafted fifth to the Detroit Pistons while the most connon pick has him also getting drafted by the Hornets.

Clingan’s a proven winner as the massive anchor to UConn’s back-to-back NCAA titles. Though he doesn’t fit the NBA mold of a perimeter-shooting big man, the 7-2, 280-pounder is a load for opponents inside at both ends of the floor and would be a great fit for a Detroit team trying to bounce back from a difficult 2023-24 season. Clingan also is excellent at finishing on lobs, which could be a great fit with Cade Cunningham if he stays healthy.

The Atlanta Hawks have the first pick in the draft.

Clingan visited the team thought he put on a good performance.

“So I feel like the workout went well and we’ll see tomorrow,” Clingan said on Tuesday.

Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer are also draft prospects.

The now two-night draft begins Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The event will then moves to ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in Manhattan for the second round.