UNLV Police Investigate Report of Theft from UConn Men's Basketball Team Bus

Police at the University of Las Vegas are investigating a report of a theft from the University of Connecticut men's basketball team bus.

Officials said University Police Services received a report of a theft from a UConn team bus on Tuesday.

According to police, the theft is believed to have happened during a team practice at the Thomas & Mack arena.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Authorities have not said what was taken.

The UConn men's basketball team arrived in Las Vegas ahead of their Sweet Sixteen matchup against Arkansas that was played Thursday. The Huskies won 88-65.

The team is playing Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.