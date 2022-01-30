UConn Huskies

Williams Helps No. 10 UConn Top Providence 69-61

The UConn Huskies logo on the court before the game as the Buffalo Bulls take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 22, 2019 at the Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.
Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christyn Williams scored 19 points to help No. 10 UConn beat Providence 69-61 on Sunday night.

Williams was one of four UConn players to reach double figures. Evina Westbrook had 13 points while Caroline Ducharme finished with 12 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points for the Huskies (13-4, 8-0 Big East), who shot 54% (25-for-46) from the floor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Providence (9-11, 4-7) has now dropped 30 straight games to UConn dating back to 1993.

UConn led 15-10 after one quarter before using an 11-0 run to build a 36-23 halftime lead. Providence then cut a 16-point deficit in half in the third quarter thanks in part to a reversal of a call that saw the Friars getting called for an offensive foul to Lauren Sampson getting credited with a basket.

Providence only trailed 50-42 heading into the final quarter. The Huskies scored the first six points in the fourth to regain the momentum and Providence could never make a push to get it close.

Janai Crooms led all scorers with 27 points for the Friars.

Local

Bradley Airport 2 hours ago

Bradley Airport Cancels 30% of Sunday Flights

hartford shooting 4 hours ago

Teen in Critical Condition After Hartford Shooting

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Make it 168 straight conference wins for the Huskies, a streak that dates back to 2013 when Connecticut was a Big East member. UConn did not drop a single regular season or conference tournament game when it competed in the American Athletic Conference between 2013-20.

Providence: The Big East rivalry with Connecticut was put on hold for several years before resuming last season.

UP NEXT

UConn: At Creighton on Wednesday.

Providence: At Marquette on Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn Huskiessportsdog houseuconn womens basketballUConn women
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us