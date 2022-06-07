Dustin Johnson Pulls Out of Travelers Championship, Resigns From PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson will not be playing in this year's Travelers Championship.

The two-time major winner announced Tuesday he has resigned his PGA Tour membership to play in the new Saudi-backed LIV golf series.

Johnson, who won the 2020 Travelers Championship, notified the tournament he would not be coming to Cromwell this year, according to Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Johnson said on Tuesday he “had to think long and hard" about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said. “I'm excited about this. Obviously, the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. … Hopefully, I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

He spoke at the Centurion Club outside London, the site of the first LIV Golf Invitational, which begins on Thursday.

Johnson will be joined by Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Louis Oosthuizen at the inaugural LIV event.

Johnson originally committed to playing in Cromwell back in February.

Grube said no other players have de-committed from this year's Travelers Championship.