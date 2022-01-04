Eastern Connecticut Conference Limits Spectators at All Events

The Eastern Connecticut Conference is limiting spectators at all its events through the end of this month.

Eastern Connecticut Conference Advisory Board Chairman Scott Elliott says only home spectators will be allowed at ECC venues for all sports and all levels until January 31. The league plans to re evaluate the situation at that time.

The capacity in the gymnasiums will be dependent on the host site.

Cheerleaders and media personnel will be admitted as essential game personnel, ECC officials added.