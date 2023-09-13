Ellington Roadrunners celebrate 50-year anniversary of big youth football victory

"50 years from now, nobody will know you played a game today, except you." That was an excerpt from a pregame speech by Dick Gunn to his Ellington Roadrunners youth football team in 1973, prior to their "Super Bowl" against the Hebron Rams.

Almost 50 years to the day, players from that team reunited at Dick Gunn Field to celebrate how far the league has come.

"It's just an opportunity to get players that played in that game together and actually we're recognizing all the people that have contributed to this league from the beginning to this very day," Dick Gunn's son, Gregory Gunn, said. "It's really about all the people that volunteer and make things like this happen."

The current-day Roadrunners squared off with Hebron on Sunday in front of a big crowd, watching the latest chapter in the rivalry that has lasted half a century.