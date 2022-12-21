Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas.

The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night.

The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were tied for the second-most Pro Bowl nods with seven apiece, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five).

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were the only teams that didn't have a player selected.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was easily the most notable omission. Tagovailoa received more votes than any NFL player from fans but finished as a first alternate among AFC signal callers. Fans, players and coaches each made up one-third of the voting process.

It is, however, tough to argue against the three players who were voted in over Tagovailoa in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Check out the full AFC and NFC rosters below (* = starter):

AFC

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Running back

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Outside linebacker

Matt Judon, New England Patriots*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Long snapper

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Special teamer

Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

NFC

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running back

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Free safety

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

