Hartford Athletic Game Postponed After Opposing Team Reports Positive COVID-19 Case

Hartford Athletic announced that they're postponing their Saturday night game after a member of the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Hartford Athletic made the announcement on Facebook. They said a person in the Real Monarchs SLC organization tested positive for the virus after undergoing weekly testing.

There have been no positive coronavirus cases among Hartford Athletic players or staff, according to officials.

The team said more information on a rescheduled date will be provided as it becomes available. Tickets for Saturday's game will be honored for the future rescheduled date, they said.