Hartford Athletic Home Opener Scheduled for May 15

The Hartford Athletic’s home opener will be on Saturday, May 15 when the team hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Dillon Stadium.

"I am so excited to get started. This season is going to be a real test for our whole squad, and every player will play a part in the journey. The work ethic, energy, and buy-in to our staff's plan has been excellent," Hartford Athletic Head Coach Harry Watling said in a statement. "We need to start off strong on the road, and we can't wait for our home opener against Pittsburgh in front of #FortressHartford!"

The Hartford Athletic’s 2021 season starts on the road against New York Red Bulls II on Friday, April 30.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont said he was easing some COVID-19 restrictions with large event venues, such as stadiums, being able to open in April. Face coverings and masks continue to be required.

