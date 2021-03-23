Hartford Athletic

Hartford Athletic Home Opener Scheduled for May 15

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Hartford Athletic’s home opener will be on Saturday, May 15 when the team hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Dillon Stadium.

"I am so excited to get started. This season is going to be a real test for our whole squad, and every player will play a part in the journey. The work ethic, energy, and buy-in to our staff's plan has been excellent," Hartford Athletic Head Coach Harry Watling said in a statement. "We need to start off strong on the road, and we can't wait for our home opener against Pittsburgh in front of #FortressHartford!"

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Hartford Athletic’s 2021 season starts on the road against New York Red Bulls II on Friday, April 30.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ned Lamont said he was easing some COVID-19 restrictions with large event venues, such as stadiums, being able to open in April. Face coverings and masks continue to be required.

 Learn more about easing restrictions here.

Learn more about tickets and the wait list here.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Black API Solidarity 5 hours ago

Solidarity Movements Hope to Bridge Divide Between Black and Asian Communities

marijuana 6 hours ago

Why This Doctor Recommends Moms Stay Weed-Free While Pregnant or Breastfeeding

Atlanta spa shootings 6 hours ago

‘Too Many People Got Too Comfortable' With Hate Prior to Atlanta Shootings, U.S. Rep. Says

This article tagged under:

Hartford Athletic
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us