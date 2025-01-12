Hartford marks 50 years of hockey at Wolf Pack game

The XL Center was packed with hockey fans over the weekend.

Not only were the Wolf Pack playing Saturday, but it also marked a major milestone of 50 years of hockey in Hartford.

Players and fans who told us what Hartford hockey means to them.

While the Wolf Pack were taking on the Leigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night.

It also marked 50 years since the Whalers played their first game at the then Hartford Civic Center.

Howard Baldwin, the founder of the Whalers, said, “They will never be forgotten, nor should they be.”

He told us what it was like to be a part of history from the beginning.

“It was a great, great moment, and I'll never forget it," said Baldwin. "It gave me 17, 18 great years here.”

He said the impact the whalers had on the Hartford community will never be forgotten.

"Those years were treasured. The building was full. The streets were full," said Baldwin. "The city was alive and well.”

Michael Donovan from Monroe told us he will always cherish his Whalers memories.

“We miss the whalers," said Donovan. "It’s really good to see them. Honoring them and remembering them.”

“I would love for them to bring the whalers back," said Nathan White from Manchester. ""But I know that’s not going to happen. It was the most fun I had...”

Former Wolf Pack captain Vincent Lavordie told us he loves to see all the support of Hartford hockey fans.

“The Whalers organization is iconic here in Connecticut," said Lavordie. "I was fortunate enough to play for the Wolfpack, but just a great organization, top to bottom.“

While the Whalers will always hold a special place in the hearts of Hartford hockey fans, it’s now time for the Hartford Wolf Pack to shine.

Sara Sirignano, a member of the booster club, said hockey is a positive way to bring the community together.

“Hockey is hockey. Whether it’s the whalers or the wolf pack, it’s exciting to have more people in the building,” said Sirignano.