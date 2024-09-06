High School Football Game of the Week

The high school football season has returned and we want you to help us decide our Game of the Week throughout the season.

We want you to nominate the Friday night football matchup you think should be our Game of the Week each week. It could be a big game between rivals, or maybe there is a special event happening as part of the game festivities that you would like to see highlighted.

Make sure you are nominating a game from the current week.

Use the form below to nominate your choice and tell us why!