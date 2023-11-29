High school football playoff quarterfinal games kicked off this week

High school football playoffs kicked off this week with a slate of 24 quarterfinal games.

NBC Connecticut takes you to Class L’s Naugatuck vs Darien and Maloney vs South Windsor.

In class M, it’s a down to the wire finish between Rockville and Berlin plus SMSA vs Holy Cross.

In Class S, Cromwell/Portland faced off against Griswold/Wheeler.

There was also a special moment for the Bloomfield Warhawks.