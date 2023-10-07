Week 5 Game of the Week: Rockville vs. Cromwell/Portland

Rockville beat Cromwell/Portland 36-20 in our Game of the Week. Amir Knighton scored four touchdowns for the Rams, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

During their bye week in September, the Rockville Rams took a trip to New York to visit the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center. It was a history lesson and also a way to honor one of their own. Former Rockville football player Frank Macri was a New York City police officer and first responder on September 11, 2001. Macri died of lung cancer in 2007. This year his Ram family went to pay their respects and learn about the Rockville grad.

"9/11 to them is just an event and I think once we were able to connect it to Frank and we had a story and we had pictures from him at Rockville, it was just a whole different experience," said Rockville football head coach Erick Knickerbocker. "So, when we got there, we had a moment of silence and one of our captains Cale did a whole speech and it was really, really well done. I think it was a really powerful moment, probably the most powerful moment we're going to have all season. It definitely is. 20 years from now I think our kids will remember that more than anything and that was what we were hoping for with the trip."

Elsewhere in Week 5, West Haven beat Hamden 47-21 to stay undefeated.

North Haven took down Fairfield Prep 28-6.