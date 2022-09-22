How to watch Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup, Day 1 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roger Federer is getting ready to take his final bow.

The 20-time Grand Slam tennis legend is set to take on the court one last time on Friday at the Laver Cup before retirement. Federer will be competing in an iconic doubles match alongside longtime rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, who have been dubbed “Fedal” over the years.

Prior to the team tournament, Federer has been practicing and hanging out with other legends of the sport, including Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who are all teammates representing Team Europe.

The iconic group, which also includes teammates Cameron Norrie, Stefanos Tsistpas, Casper Ruud and Matteo Berrettini, were pictured on Wednesday night getting ready for the prestigious Laver Cup Gala.

The Laver Cup is set to take place from Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25 and will be held at the O2 in London.

Ahead of Federer’s final match, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Laver Cup day 1 schedule:

What time does Roger Federer play on Friday?

Roger Federer will play his last match before retirement on Friday around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up and face Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in some doubles action.

The showdown will be played during England's night session, following the Alex de Minaur - Andy Murray singles match, which is set for 2 p.m. ET.

What is the 2022 Laver Cup schedule?

The first day of the Laver Cup on Friday, Sept. 22, will feature three singles matches followed by one doubles match.

Here is the complete schedule for day 1:

The line-up is set for Day 1 of #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/HnulRs01KX — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

When you break down the competition for the upcoming three days, there’s no doubt that Team Europe will take home the title on Sunday. The depth in Team Europe’s lineup is quite remarkable.

Match 1: Casper Ruud vs. Jack Sock

On day 1’s opener, Norwegian Casper Ruud vs. American Jack Sock should be a quick, straightforward win for Team Europe’s world No. 2 player and U.S. Open runner-up.

The only advantage for the American may be his comfort playing in the team event as he enters the tournament tied for most Laver Cup appearances with Roger Federer, John Isner, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev, at four.

Prediction: Casper Ruud (Team Europe)

Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Diego Schwartzman

To follow, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, which should be another win for Team Europe.

World No. 6 Tsitsipas has beaten Schwartzman in the last two meetings and leads the pair’s head-to-head 3-2. It’s not a guaranteed win for Team Europe as Tsitsipas has shown the tennis world many times he could easily lose momentum and get into his own head.

Schwartzman, ranked No. 17, is a performer on the court and could rise to the occasion.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas (Team Europe)

Match 3: Andy Murray vs. Alex de Minaur

To kick off the night session, England’s Andy Murray will take on Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

This match will most likely be the closest singles match of the three as Murray isn’t the top player he once was and de Minaur is still climbing up the ranks. The two have recorded impressive results in the past three months, so a great match is still in store.

The match is a must-win for Team World.

Prediction: Alex De Minaur (Team World)

Match 4: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs. Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe

To follow is the highly anticipated match of tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal up against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

While the tennis world will be rooting for the two tennis legends, it will definitely be difficult for the two to pick up the win.

Truthfully, Nadal and Federer are not regular doubles players and while fan support will be on their side, it might not be enough to take down the Americans.

Sock holds the record for most doubles matches won at the Laver Cup with seven and Tiafoe is flowing with confidence after his amazing run at the 2022 U.S. Open.

Prediction: Jack Sock - Frances Tiafoe (Team World)

How do I watch the Laver Cup?

Coverage for the 2022 Laver Cup can be streamed on Tennis Channel or TVA for North American viewers.

For viewers in other regions, a full channel guide can be found here.

What did Roger Federer say during his retirement speech?

Ahead of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer said he is “definitely” retiring from tennis after a remarkable 24 years on tour.

When asked if there is a chance of coming back to tennis, he answered, “No, no. I am definitely done.”

Besides the video and letter Federer detailed last week, it is likely the Laver Cup will put together a ceremony for the GOAT after his doubles match on Friday.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” he said in his statement. “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

Federer’s full statement from Sept. 15 can be found here.

What are the Laver Cup teams?

Team Europe

Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Roger Federer

Captain: Bjorn Borg

Team World