How to Watch the Return of the Champions League

Champions League soccer is back.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign kicks off Tuesday with an eight-game slate.

Real Madrid begin their UCL title defense with a matchup against Celtic in Glasgow, Scotland. Los Blancos are looking to become the first back-to-back Champions League winners since they captured three straight titles from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

The 2020-21 UCL champions will also be in action Tuesday as Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues are coming off a Champions League quarterfinal loss to Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, English Premier League powerhouse Manchester City will battle Sevilla, while Juventus will travel to Parc des Princes for a high-profile showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the return of the Champions League.

What Champions League games are on today?

There are eight games scheduled for Tuesday, with two starting at 12:45 p.m. ET and six at 3 p.m. ET:

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea: 12:45 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Copenhagen: 12:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Maccabi Haifa: 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Manchester City: 3 p.m.

RB Salzburg vs. Milan: 3 p.m.

RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 3 p.m.

Celtic vs. Real Madrid: 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus: 3 p.m.

What TV channel is the Champions League on in the US?

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea and PSG vs. Juventus will air on TUDN. The rest of the games are only available via stream.

Select matches throughout the 2022-23 Champions League season will be shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

How can I stream the Champions League in the US?

You can catch all of the Champions League action on Paramount+ (English) and TUDN (Spanish). You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Paramount+ here.

How much does Paramount Plus cost?

After the free trial, Paramount+ subscriptions range from $4.99-$9.99 per month.