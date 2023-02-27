Jenna Clark Represents Yale in National Conversation

A point guard from Yale University was one of the top 10 Lieberman Award finalists.

Junior Jenna Clark leads the Bulldogs in scoring and assists, and is second on the team in rebounds and steals. She did it while adjusting to a new coach with a young program.

"It's awesome and I think that's really cool to represent Yale and the Ivy League. The Ivy League is on the map but I think being in there with top power five schools and stuff shows that the Ivy League, we come to play and we're really great players," Clark said.

While she didn't make the final five, for Clark to see her name and Yale on a list with UConn, Notre Dame and Iowa, she considers that a win, too.

"She doesn't just deliver the ball, she delivers the ball to her teammates in a position that they can actually score," coach Dalila Eshe said. "And especially at her size. She's not the biggest point guard around, but being able to navigate and still get that vision at her size is a testament to her talent level."