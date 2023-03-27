Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Says He Requested Trade From Ravens in Early March

The 2019 NFL MVP says he requested a trade on March 2

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Ravens in early March originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Lamar Jackson wants to leave Baltimore.

The Ravens quarterback announced in a letter to fans on Twitter that he requested a trade from the franchise on March 2:

“A letter to my fans …

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

Sports

New England Patriots 30 mins ago

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Launches $25M Campaign to Fight Antisemitism

Manchester United 2 hours ago

Who Are the Leading Bidders to Buy Manchester United?

More to come…

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Lamar JacksonNFLBaltimore Ravens
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us