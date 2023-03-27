Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Ravens in early March originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Lamar Jackson wants to leave Baltimore.

The Ravens quarterback announced in a letter to fans on Twitter that he requested a trade from the franchise on March 2:

“A letter to my fans …

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

A letter to my Fans



I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

More to come…