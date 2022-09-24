michigan wolverines

Michigan's Blake Corum Runs for Career Day Vs. Maryland

Corum picked up 243 rushing yards on 30 carries against the Terrapins

By Max Molski

Blake Corum had a big day at the Big House.

The Michigan junior running back set career highs with 30 carries and 243 rushing yards as his team held off Maryland 34-27 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Entering Saturday’s Big Ten matchup, Corum had never surpassed 21 carries or 171 yards on the ground. 

Corum found the endzone late in the first half with the No. 4 Wolverines down 13-10 to the unranked Terrapins. Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Maryland 33-yard line, he found a hole and went all the way for a go-ahead touchdown.

His second touchdown was a 47-yarder and came in the final minutes to put Michigan up two scores.

While Corum’s two touchdowns went a long way in giving Michigan the win, they were not close to his career high. He set that mark last weekend when he found the endzone five times in a 59-0 dismantling of UConn.

Next up for the Wolverines is an away game at Iowa next Saturday. Maryland, meanwhile, will host Michigan State.

