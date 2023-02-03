NBA

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves

Bamba and Rivers were two of five players tossed from the game following the fight

By Eric Mullin

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected.

Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words with Magic center Mo Bamba, who wasn't in the game, near Orlando's bench. Then things became physical between the two players as they began to exchange blows.

The Rivers-Bamba tussle spilled out onto the court as other players intervened. Magic guard Jalen Suggs pulled Rivers to the ground in an apparent attempt to stop the altercation, but Bamba continued to go after Rivers. Rivers appeared to eventually wind up on top of Bamba before the two were finally separated for good.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After they were ejected, Bamba and Rivers reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other in the tunnel.

Sports

wnba

Two-Time WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Joins New York Liberty

NHL

Which NHL Player Has the Hardest Shot in 2023?

Shortly after the fight, Bamba posted this on his Instagram Story:

Rivers fired back at Bamba with this message on his Instagram Story:

Suggs, Wolves forward Taurean Prince and Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels were all also ejected. That likely won't be the end of the punishments, however, as fines and suspensions from the league are surely coming as well.

The Magic, who were leading 83-73 at the time of the fight, went on to beat the Wolves 127-120.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAOrlando MagicMinnesota Timberwolves
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us