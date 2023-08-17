Monroe's Austin Patti ready to compete at Little League World Series Home Run Derby

The Little League World Series is underway in Williamsport and while Connecticut doesn't have a team in the tournament, our state will still be represented.

"It's a great feeling, I love it," said Monroe's Austin Patti, while describing what it feels like to hit a home run.

Patti is heading to the Little League World Series to compete in the Home Run Derby.

"I'm really excited, we might be able to see some of the Little League World Series games too," Patti said. "I hope I do well."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Patti earned his spot after hitting 53 home runs in the East Regional that took place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Now he's one of eight little leaguers hoping to earn the Home Run Derby title at the Little League World Series, while also representing Monroe on the national stage.

"Not a lot of times that you can get someone that can show support and really drive home what your local little league team does, and Austin is the epitome of everything we've done here," said Monroe Little League coach Rob Bianca. "Having coached him for the past four years, there's nobody more deserving. Not only is he a very good ballplayer but he's a very good teammate."

"Just going down there, hitting, being in the atmosphere, it will be great," Austin's dad Kevin Patti said. "I'm proud of him already, whatever happens and look, I hope he does well."

The Little League World Series Home Run Derby is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25.