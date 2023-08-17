little league world series

Monroe's Austin Patti ready to compete at Little League World Series Home Run Derby

By Matt Finkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Little League World Series is underway in Williamsport and while Connecticut doesn't have a team in the tournament, our state will still be represented.

"It's a great feeling, I love it," said Monroe's Austin Patti, while describing what it feels like to hit a home run.

Patti is heading to the Little League World Series to compete in the Home Run Derby.

"I'm really excited, we might be able to see some of the Little League World Series games too," Patti said. "I hope I do well."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Patti earned his spot after hitting 53 home runs in the East Regional that took place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Now he's one of eight little leaguers hoping to earn the Home Run Derby title at the Little League World Series, while also representing Monroe on the national stage.

"Not a lot of times that you can get someone that can show support and really drive home what your local little league team does, and Austin is the epitome of everything we've done here," said Monroe Little League coach Rob Bianca. "Having coached him for the past four years, there's nobody more deserving. Not only is he a very good ballplayer but he's a very good teammate."

"Just going down there, hitting, being in the atmosphere, it will be great," Austin's dad Kevin Patti said. "I'm proud of him already, whatever happens and look, I hope he does well."

Sports

NBA 2 hours ago

Watch: Nets hilariously recreate Titans' viral schedule release video

NBA 5 hours ago

10 must-see games for the 2023-24 NBA season

The Little League World Series Home Run Derby is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25.

This article tagged under:

little league world seriesWorld Series
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us