The men's Elite Eight is set. Here's the bracket, schedule, how to watch and more to know

It’s time to crown regional champions in March Madness.

The Elite Eight field in the 2024 men’s NCAA Tournament is set after the Sweet 16 wrapped up on Friday night.

This year’s Sweet 16 featured the top eight top overall seeds for just the fifth time since tournament seeding began in 1979. But not all of those heavyweights were able to advance.

A pair of No. 1 seeds (UNC, Houston) fell in the regional semifinals while three of the four No. 2 seeds (Arizona, Iowa State, Marquette) were bounced as well.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The reigning champion and top overall seed UConn Huskies are still alive, though, as are Zach Edey and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. No. 11 NC State, meanwhile, remains the lowest-seeded team in the field after the Wolfpack extended their stunning postseason run.

With the regional final matchups set, here’s everything to know as teams battle for trips to the Final Four:

Who's in the Elite Eight?

Here are the final eight teams remaining in March Madness:

No. 1 UConn

No. 1 Purdue

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Illinois

No. 4 Alabama

No. 4 Duke

No. 6 Clemson

No. 11 NC State

No. 11 NC State upset No. 2 Marquette 67-58 to continue their Cinderella run in the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

What are the Elite Eight matchups?

Here are the regional final matchups:

East: No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois

West: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson

South: No. 4 Duke vs. No. 11 NC State

Midwest: No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee

The Final Four will pit the East and West champions up against each other, with the South and Midwest champs squaring off in the other tournament semifinal.

When are the Elite Eight games?

Teams won't have an extended break between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, with the regional finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

What are the Elite Eight game times and schedule?

The East and West regional finals will take place on Saturday followed by the South and Midwest finals on Sunday.

Saturday, March 30

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson, 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV

Sunday, March 31

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 2:20 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 11 NC State, 5:05 p.m. ET, CBS

What TV channels are the Elite Eight games on?

Saturday's Elite Eight contests will air on TBS and truTV, while Sunday's games will be shown on CBS.

How to stream Elite Eight games live online

Saturday's games can be streamed on March Madness Live and Max. Sunday's games can be streamed on Paramount+.

What are the Elite Eight locations?

The Elite Eight host sites are the same as the Sweet 16: the American Airlines Center in Dallas (South), TD Garden in Boston (East), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Midwest) and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (West).

When is the Final Four in 2024?

Following the Elite Eight, the remaining teams will have off until Saturday, April 6 when the Final Four takes place. The national championship game will then follow on Monday, April 8.

What is the Final Four location in 2024?

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona, is the site of this year's Final Four.

Purdue rolls through Gonzaga 80-68 and reaches the Elite Eight led by a record-breaking performance from Braden Smith.