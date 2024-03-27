Watch kids adorably fill out Sweet 16 bracket based on team mascots

There's no exact science to making March Madness picks.

Once again, there will not be a verified perfect NCAA Tournament bracket this year and the odds of pulling off the feat are extremely long.

Even as the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament has reached the Sweet 16, forecasting the rest of the Big Dance remains a difficult task.

That's because, for just the fifth time since seeding began in 1979, all of the top eight overall seeds have made it to the Sweet 16. There are also a combined four No. 3 and No. 4 seeds still dancing, while No. 6 Clemson and No. 11 NC State are the two lowest-seeded teams in the field.

With several heavyweight battles to come over the final rounds, nailing down this year's national champion may require some outside-the-box thinking.

So, we asked kids to go through the rest of the bracket and make picks based on team mascots. The exercise yielded some adorably hilarious results.

Watch the video above to see which teams the kids sent to the Final Four, along with their national championship pick. (Hint: the dogs were a big hit among the kids).