New York Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge After Two Seasons

The news comes two days after New York ended its 2021 season

By Max Molski

The New York Giants have reached a verdict on Joe Judge’s future.

The franchise fired the head coach after two seasons with the team.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” co-owner and team president John Mara said in a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.”

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

The firing of Judge comes a day after general manager and executive vice president Dave Gettleman retired. 

The Giants went 10-23 under Judge. In 2021, the team ranked 31st in total yards and total points. 

