New York Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge After Two Seasons

The New York Giants have reached a verdict on Joe Judge’s future.

The franchise fired the head coach after two seasons with the team.

“Steve (Tisch) and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” co-owner and team president John Mara said in a statement. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe's efforts on behalf of the organization.”

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

The firing of Judge comes a day after general manager and executive vice president Dave Gettleman retired.

The Giants went 10-23 under Judge. In 2021, the team ranked 31st in total yards and total points.

