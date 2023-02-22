NFL insider: Packers believe Aaron Rodgers will be back in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues. But this time around, there may be some clarity on the future.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington went on GetUp on Wednesday and shared that he had a conversation “with a very important Green Bay Packers source,” and that source strongly believes that Rodgers will be returning to the NFC North in 2023.

Darlington went on to add that the source believes the speculation of Rodgers to AFC teams, such as the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, “is being overhyped.”

“[Green Bay] looks at the contract that Aaron Rodgers signed last year, the commitment that he gave to the team, and believes that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers,” Darlington added.

The 39-year-old Green Bay Packers signal caller embarked on a four-day darkness retreat, a holistic adventure that Rodgers is hoping will give him answers about his football future under center.

In the meantime, the speculation about Rodgers' future continues. The four-time NFL MVP has been linked to the Jets, who are reportedly still awaiting an answer on what the longtime Packers star has planned before deciding what direction they will take in the offseason.

But Darlington believes the Jets should start looking to pivot to Derek Carr, who is their other preferred quarterback.

While Green Bay's offseason plan continues to hang in the balance with Rodgers' upcoming decision, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says the team is willing to have him "as long as he’s fully bought in."

But now, all there's left to do is wait. And hopefully, when Rodgers returns, there'll be light at the end of the tunnel.