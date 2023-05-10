NFL international schedule features three London games, two in Frankfurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL is going international with five games across two European cities in 2023.

The league announced the five contests on Wednesday ahead of the full schedule release slated for Thursday night.

Frankfurt will host its first NFL regular season games with two matchups in November. London, meanwhile, will be the site for the first three international games and see one team play there in back-to-back weeks.

Here is a look at the five NFL international games for 2023.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 4, London

The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned London into a home away from home. The franchise has played one home game in the British capital each year since 2013 with the exception of 2020, when there were no international NFL games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, they will take that to another level and become the first NFL team to play internationally in consecutive weeks.

Their first London matchup of the season will come against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. This will mark the Jaguars’ 10th time playing in London and ninth time playing at Wembley Stadium. The Falcons have played in London twice with their most recent trip coming in 2021.

Falcons-Jags will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 1 and air on ESPN+.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 5, London

The Jaguars will play their second straight London game in Week 5 when they face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A bulk of the Bills’ international experience has taken place in Canada. This will be just the team’s second game in London with the first coming in 2015 – also against the Jags.

This year’s Jags-Bills matchup will kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 8 and air on NFL Network.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans: Week 6, London

The third and final London game of 2023 will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.

This will be both teams’ second ever London game, and both teams are seeking their first victory overseas. The Ravens were demolished by the Jags in 2017 and the Titans’ first appearance ended in a defeat to the Chargers at Wembley Stadium.

Ravens-Titans will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 15 and air on NFL Network.

The NFL heads overseas again in 2022, this time adding Germany to the list of regular season game locations.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Week 9, Frankfurt

Tyreek Hill will face his old team next season, but his return to Arrowhead Stadium will have to wait.

Hill’s Miami Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s first trip to Frankfurt. The league debuted in Germany last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

The Dolphins went 1-4 in their first five Europe games, all played in London. The Chiefs, on the other hand, won their first two international games: a 2015 victory over the Detroit Lions in London and a 2019 victory over the Chargers in Mexico City.

Dolphins-Chiefs will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 5 and air on NFL Network.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: Week 10, Frankfurt

The 2023 international schedule will wrap up in Frankfurt with the New England Patriots hosting the Indianapolis Colts.

The Patriots are undefeated in games outside of the U.S. with two wins in London and one in Mexico City. The Colts have only played outside of North America once, falling to the Jaguars in 2016.

Colts-Patriots will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 12 and air on NFL Network.