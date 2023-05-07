NBA

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Appears to Elbow Suns Owner in Game 4

Jokic received a technical foul for the incident

By Sanjesh Singh

Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns had quite the heated moment.

With 2:36 to go late in the second quarter, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic went to the sideline to collect the ball to start an inbounds pass, but simultaneously appeared to elbow a fan in possession of the ball.

The fan in question? Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Jokic attempted to grab the ball from Ishbia but ended up sending it a few rows back to another fan. Then, his left elbow caught Ishbia's chin/upper-chest area, which saw him fall to the floor. Jokic received a technical foul for the incident.

Ishbia completed his purchase of the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury from former owner Robert Sarver in February of 2023, which came at a valuation of $4 billion.

Jokic had 24 points, three assists and one rebound in 19 first-half minutes as Denver trailed 63-61.

