As Formula 1 gains popularity in the United States, more and more A-list celebrities are drawn to the races.

Fans of F1 love the fact that it is considered the pinnacle of motorsport. They enjoy the recent increase in popularity it has received in the United States and seeing celebrities on the starting grid only reinforces the sport's growth and creates a special bond between fans and drivers.

"You learn to expect the unexpected on a race weekend, you never know who will show up at the paddocks which makes for intrigue and excitement." said a Mercedes fan referring to Tom Cruise's pit stop at the Mercedes garage last season during the London GP.

Celebrities that follow F1 in the U.S

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Who made to the Miami GP?

From Tom Cruise and Shakira to the Jonas Brothers and Vin Diesel, to first-timers like Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there was no shortage of A-listers at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Miami GP has quickly become one of the most popular racing events in America. Celebrities from all over the country gathered in South Florida to attend the race.

Many famous athletes and celebrities decided to make a quick pit stop during their down time at the event, despite it only being in its second year.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Jake Paul are among other notables in Miami.

Star-studded turnout in Las Vegas

The Sin City hosted its first GP last year, and it was not short of celebrities strolling around F1 paddocks.

While the world’s greatest drivers sped down the Strip during the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the stars were out and about showing their support for their favorite teams.

The star-studded turnout came a day after Brad Pitt was spotted on the grid and grandstands during the practice session for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday night.

The 59-year-old actor was seen in a TikTok video shared by ESPN walking around the practice session and in another clip in the pit lane. Pitt’s attendance comes amid his production in an upcoming Apple Original film where he plays veteran Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes.

Among the elite partygoers were actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Casey Affleck, Jon Hamm, Sofia Vergara, Zach Braff and Nina Dobrev; pro athletes James Harden, Shaun White and Odell Beckham Jr.; musicians Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa, Leon Bridges and Tyga; and models Ashley Graham and Karlie Kloss, among many others.

Who showed up in Austin?

Here are the celebrities that party with F1 drivers in Texas:

Prince Harry - The Duke of Sussex was spotted chatting with Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton at the Mercedes garage before the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023.

Drew Barrymore - The actress and talk show host stopped by during Red Bull racing practice.

Adam Driver - The "Star Wars" actor was walking in the paddock during practice.

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel " actress paid a visit to the Scuderia Alpha Tauri before qualifiers.

Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, singer/songwriter Joe Jonas and actress Chloë Grace Moretz were also spotted on the grid.

In addition to Miami's race coming up in May, this year’s F1 schedule includes two more races in the United States. Round 19 will be held in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 20-22, and Round 22 is slated for Las Vegas on Nov. 24-26.

Formula 1 continues to gain steady growth in audience and new followers in the U.S. since the debut of the Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive", which is in its 6th season.

Here's everything you need to know about F1 – races, teams, cars, circuits and more.