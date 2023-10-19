Philadelphia ultimate frisbee team appropriately changes name and logo to support Phillies

Philadelphia and Phoenix are at odds while the Phillies and Diamondbacks battle for a spot in the World Series.

That matchup puts Philly's American Ultimate Disc League team -- the Philadelphia Phoenix -- in a difficult spot.

To show support for the local Major League Baseball team, the ultimate frisbee franchise decided to temporarily change its name to "Gators." The name change will be in effect while the Phillies are facing the Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

“We wanted to not show Phoenix any love in our team name as the Phillies are aiming to get to the World Series,” Johnny “Goodtimes” Nottingham, an investor in the ultimate frisbee team and well-known Philly quiz master, told Billy Penn at WHYY.

The name "Gators" is another tribute to the Phillies, who famously denied entry for an emotional support alligator at a game at Citizens Bank Park last month.

The Gators' temporary new logo was designed by Nottingham's 9-year-old son.

“In solidarity with the @Phillies, we’ve decided to take the Phoenix out of our name until the end of this playoff series. We will heretofore be known as the Philadelphia Gators. Once the series ends, we will revert to our previous name.” #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/De2wO5cRXh — Philadelphia Gators 🐊 (@PHL_Phoenix) October 18, 2023

The name change could be short-lived if the Phillies keep up their current pace. Bryce Harper and Co. lead the series 2-0 after a pair of home victories heading into Thursday night's Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix.