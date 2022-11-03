Report: Miles Bridges Pleads No Contest to Felony Domestic Violence Charge

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges reached a plea of no contest to a felony domestic violence charge on Thursday, according to ESPN. The 24-year-old, who was in court for the plea, will face three years of probation and no jail time as a result of the deal.

Bridges was arrested on June 29 in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children back in May. He was later charged with one count of injurying a child’s parents and two counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death -- all felonies.

Ultimately, Bridges’ attorney and the district attorney reached an agreement -- approved by the victim -- that he would plead no contest to California Penal Code Section 273.5 (a) addressing domestic violence against a spouse or other cohabitant -- in exchange that the two other counts were dropped.

According to the ESPN report, the no-contest plea means Bridges is accepting the punishment and conviction without formally acknowledging guilt.

The terms of Bridges’ probations are as followed:

52 weeks of domestic violence counseling

52 weeks of parenting classes

100 hours of community service

Weekly narcotics testing with marijana allowed with a valid doctor’s prescription

Unable to own guns or ammunition or any dangerous weapons

Pay a restitution fine of $300

Pay a domestic violence fine of $500

Obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman

Despite the protective order, Bridges and the woman maintain shared custody over their children. The court ordered that going forward all visitation and exchange be done peacefully and through a neutral third party.

Bridges had a breakout year last season, averaging 20.2 points to go along with seven rebounds. He declined the Hornets’ initial extension during the 2021 offseason in hopes of landing a bigger deal.

However, his future seemed uncertain in the wake of his arrest. The Hornets ultimately let his $7.9 million qualifying offer expire earlier this month. Charlotte still reserves the right to bring him back, but no longer under that qualifying offer.

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes added that if any team signed Bridges, the NBA reserves the right to “suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him from any further association from the league,” as a result of his no contest plea.