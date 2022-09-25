NFL

Rihanna to Headline Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime Show

It looks like Taylor Swift is out of the picture for Super Bowl LVII's halftime show -- The "Love On The Brain" singer will be the star of the show

By Kristen Conti

Rihanna to headline Apple Music’s Super Bowl halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL and Rihanna have confirmed the popstar will be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. 

After a week of numerous speculations as to who will be performing on the big stage in Glendale, Ariz., including multiple reports of Taylor Swift doing the honors, the verdict is: Rihanna will be the star of the show.

ESPN reported the news Sunday afternoon in the midst of an intense Week 3 of football.

Rihanna posted a photo of her artistically tattooed hand holding up an NFL football:

https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xmIXK5jsRg

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1574112391335358465

And the NFL posted the exact same picture, tagging @rihanna @rocnation and @AppleMusic. 

https://twitter.com/rihanna?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rihanna @rocnation #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xmIXK5jsRg

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1574112391335358465

Earlier this week, several sources including Variety, reported Taylor Swift to be the halftime headliner, but TMZ sports said “sources with direct knowledge” claim Swift will not be performing, and People confirmed that notion.

Turns out these reports were the ones that were true, as the “Diamonds” singer announced via social media.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 

 

