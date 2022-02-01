Rory McIlroy Commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will be returning to the Travelers Championship this year.

It will be McIlroy's fourth appearance at the TPC River Highlands.

"Rory has been a wonderful ambassador for professional golf and creates excitement felt by millions of fans around the world whenever he plays," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. "Having a commitment from a player the caliber of Rory this early sets the tone for the type of field we’re expecting for this year’s Travelers Championship."

McIlroy is currently the sixth-ranked player in the world.

He previously appeared in the Travelers Championship in 2017, 2018, and 2020. His last appearance was his best finish at the tournament, tied for 11th place.

The 2022 Travelers Championship will be held June 20-26. Harris English is the tournament's defending champion.