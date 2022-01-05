Sacred Heart Academy Apologizes After 92-4 Girls' Basketball Blowout of Lyman Hall

Sacred Heart Academy defeated Lyman High School in girls basketball on Monday night 92-4. The day after the lopsided win, the school issued an apology and suspended head coach Jason Kirck for one game.

"Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents," the school's president, Sister Sheila O'Neill. said in a statement. "[Monday's] girls' basketball game vs. Lyman Hall High School does not align with our values or philosophies. Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through the outcome of the game was achieved. We are in communication with Lyman Hall High School, the Southern Connecticut Conference and CIAC, and are addressing these concerns internally to ensure that our athletic programs continue to encourage personal, physical and intellectual growth.”

SCC Commissioner Al Carbone said he has been in touch with both teams and hopes this can be used as a learning experience.

"Obviously, what we've seen over the last couple days, I think people know something bad happened," said Carbone. "You try to move from it but you also try to use it as an educational experience and moment not only for the coaches so that if you're ever in that situation, what are some of the things they can do and also as the student-athletes and being leaders to say 'hey what are the things that we can do so that we're still playing hard and we're still trying to achieve our goals but we're also doing it in a sportsmanlike manner.'"

Sacred Heart Academy and Lyman Hall are scheduled to play again on Friday, January 28.