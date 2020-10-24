Sam Forrest Sets Glastonbury School Record With 46th Career Goal

Glastonbury defeated Manchester 8-0 on Saturday behind two goals from senior Sam Forrest. Her second goal was the 46th of her career, which set the school record.

“When I was coming down for the goal, I saw that the goalie was coming out,” said Forrest. “I knew I had to get around her and put the ball in the back of the net and I turned to my teammates. Some of them didn’t even know that it was the one that broke it but when they found out they all crowded around me. It was a great feeling.”

“We’ve been waiting for her to do it and she really hasn’t put any pressure on herself to get it done,” added Glastonbury girls soccer head coach Joe Finocchiaro.

Forrest said she doesn’t like the spotlight but she has earned it with her accomplishments on the field. She’s also quick to credit her teammates for her success.

“It’s honestly surreal but I couldn’t have done it without my team and my teammates who assisted me through the whole season and seasons before,” said Forrest.

Forrest also excels at lacrosse, which she calls her favorite sport. She is committed to play lacrosse at the University of North Carolina next year.