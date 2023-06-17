soccer

Vinícius Jr., Brazil teammates wear black kits in stand against racism

It marked the first time outfield players in the national team wore black kits

Brazil
The Associated Press

Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping its bright yellow shirts for an all-black look during a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona on Saturday.

Brazil said this was the first time its outfield players have worn black shirts.

Forward Vinícius Júnior, appearing for Brazil, has been racially abused in Spain this season while playing for his Real Madrid club at away games.

Before the friendly at Espanyol’s stadium, the teams posed in front of a banner that read “With racism, there is no game” in Portuguese. Vinícius and his teammates also took a knee.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Real Madrid May 23

7 People Arrested in Spain Linked to Racial Abuse Cases Against Vinícius Júnior

soccer May 23

Brazilians Protest Outside Spanish Consulate After Vinicius Júnior's Racism Row

Vinícíus added a goal from the penalty spot to round off a 4-1 win for the five-time world champions.

On Thursday, Vinícius agreed to join a revived FIFA task force to tackle racism in soccer.

Brazil plays Senegal in Lisbon on Tuesday and will continue its anti-racism campaign.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

soccerBrazil
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us