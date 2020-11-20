Southington Earns Chance to Compete in Nike Cross Country Virtual National Championships

The high school fall sports season is over but there is still one team competing at the national level this weekend. Southington girls cross country has qualified for the Nike Cross Country Virtual National Championships.

“We’ve been looking for opportunities all year to make this season special for the girls and the boys,” said Southington cross country coach Dan Dachelet.

The Blue Knights have been competing virtually against other high schools in the region. Now, they’re one of 18 teams from across the country running in Saturday’s final race.

“It’s an honor but also we’re so grateful to have an opportunity, especially this year with the whole pandemic, wondering if we were even going to be able to compete,” said Southington junior Jacqueline Izzo.

“Our whole team, we just put in the training, we put in the work over the summer,” added Southington senior Grace Michaud. “We kept high hopes, kept the positivity up. We were able to compete and actually have a season that lasted pretty long. I’m just really thankful for that, I think our whole team is.”

“Because they’ve been racing themselves most of the season, this was an opportunity and motivator for them to push themselves in some of these races which it’s just them and the clock,” said Dachelet.

The race will take place on Saturday at Fisher Meadow Park in Avon.