Special Olympics Connecticut Holds Virtual Winter Games

Special Olympics Connecticut wrapped up its winter games this weekend.

Athletes participated in the virtual event, submitting videos of activities including dancing, alpine skiing and “Beau on the Go,” which allowed athletes to take a cut out of Special Olympics of Connecticut president Beau Doherty to different locations.

The winter games has helped athletes and volunteers feel less isolated during the pandemic and also has allowed them to stay active.

“It’s the small steps to kind of maintain our program and when we are allowed to open, we’re a little bit further ahead than if we did nothing,” said Special Olympics Connecticut Vice President of Sports and Local Programs Marc Mercadante. “The athletes love it, just watching the videos, you’ll see the athletes had a great time.”

Special Olympics Connecticut is planning to begin in-person activities for summer sports on April 1.