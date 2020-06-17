Spieth, Leishman, Reavie Returning to Travelers Championship

A trio of past winners is returning to this year's Travelers Championship next week.

Defending champion Chez Reavie, 2017 winner Jordan Spieth, and 2012 winner Marc Leishman have all committed to the tournament at the TPC in River Highlands.

Reavie won the 2019 tournament by four shots for his second PGA Tour win.

Jordan Spieth's victory in 2017 came in what may be the tournament's most dramatic moment ever, holing out a bunker shot at the 18th in the first playoff hole to beat Daniel Berger.

In 2012, Leishman shot a final-round 62 to come from six shots back for his first win on the PGA Tour.

"Chez, Jordan, and Marc all have great memories from their winning weeks at TPC River Highlands, so I know they’re looking forward to coming back. And we’re looking forward to having them here,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube.

This year's tournament will be held without fans next week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be just the third tournament held since the pandemic forced the PGA Tour to suspend the season back in March.