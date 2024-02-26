sports

Suffield's Emily Sweeney takes bronze in luge competition

Eberspacher Luge World Cup

Emily Sweeney, a three-time Olympian from Suffield, won a bronze medal in the Eberspaecher World Cup in Sigulda, a small town in Latvia, according to USA Luge.

She won the bronze medal in the women’s sprint race and placed second in sprint for the season. 

2024 Sprint World Champion Julia Taubitz, of Germany, took gold in Sprint Women’s Singles while Latvia’s Kendija Aparjode came in and Sweeney came in third. 

Sweeney’s teammates, including Tucker West, of Ridgefield, all placed in the top 10 in their disciplines in the sprint. 

In the Sprint Men’s Singles, West, who is also a three-time Olympian, tapped the wall in the curve, which slowed his speed, according to USA Luge. He finished ninth.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Felix Loch, of Germany, won his fifth career World Cup sprint race. Latvia’s Kristers Aparjods placed second in front of a home crowd and Austria’s David Gleirscher was third.

In Men’s Singles, West had the fastest start time in the second heat and finished the day in 13th place. 

The 2023-2024 Luge World Cup season finale is on March 1 and 2 in Sigulda, Latvia.

