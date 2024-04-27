Amex partners with F1 Academy to promote female talent in motorsport.

What to Know Local small businesses will be featured on the car livery at F1 Academy 2024 races.

Local Miami woman-owned small business alongside Amex branded Shop Small logos .

Amex to offer marketing toolkits to welcome F1 fans into local stores.

Ahead of the Miami race, May 3-5, America Express joins the list of powerful brands sponsoring F1 ACADEMY.

After becoming the Official Payments Partner® of Formula 1 in the Americas last year, Amex has joined forces with F1 ACADEMY in a collaboration to support women in sport.

“We’re thankful to American Express for embracing our vision and for showing their commitment to elevating women in sport and inspiring the next generation of female drivers.” Said Susie Wolff, MBE, F1 ACADEMY Managing Director.

The news is out! 🤩 @AmericanExpress will be joining the F1 Academy grid as an official partner, joining forces with British racer Jessica Edgar in the #17 car! We're looking forward to seeing what we can do together, both on-track and off 💙 #F1Academy #WithAmex #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/3nc5D79Dhx — F1 Academy (@f1academy) April 26, 2024

Jessica Edgar, a British driver, has been chosen as the new ambassador for American Express in the #17 car, which is run by Rodin Motorsport. She will be wearing a custom American Express race suit. In addition to racing, Edgar will also be involved in promoting the company's initiatives to empower female athletes.

To support small businesses, at each remaining round of the 2024 F1 ACADEMY season, American Express will run a custom livery featuring American Express and Shop Small® branding, as well as the logo of a local small business.

Shop Small® - a global movement created by American Express committed to supporting local small businesses - calls attention to the valuable and distinct contributions they make to their communities.

"With this partnership we hope to continue to foster equal opportunities for women, on and off the track, while spotlighting women-owned small businesses and their impact on their local communities." Shared Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express

Kicking off from Round 2 of F1 ACADEMY in Miami (May 3-5), F1 ACADEMY and Amex scheduled a few events to strengthen the new partnership:

“A Celebration of Women with Drive” May 1 Event: American Express is hosting an event with F1 ACADEMY on Wednesday, May 1 in Miami to celebrate women in business and sports. The event will feature special guest and award-winning artist Camila Cabello.

Featured Miami Small Business: The American Express livery is showcasing Caja Caliente, a local female-founded Cuban restaurant created by Monica “Mika” Leon. Leon started her career in her mother’s garage, moved to a food truck in 2016, and has since grown her business to her brick-and-mortar in Coral Gables, Fla.

Other brands supporting F1 ACADEMY are Tommy Hilfiger, Charlotte Tilbury, PUMA, Pirelle and Red Bull.

Formula 1 is making efforts to empower women in motorsport and close the gender gap through the F1 Academy, an all-women competition.